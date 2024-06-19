Flames trade goaltender Markstrom to Devils for Bahl, first-round pick

Photo: The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Calgary has traded goaltender Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils, the Flames announced Wednesday.

The Flames receive defenceman Kevin Bahl and a 2025 first-round pick in return.

Calgary retained 31.25 per cent of Markstrom’s remaining contract, which has two years left on the US$36-million ($6-million average annual value) deal he signed Oct. 9, 2020.

The 34-year-old Swede posted a 23-23-2 record with a .905 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average this season.

Markstrom has a career 215-196-57 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.73 GAA with Florida, Vancouver and Calgary since being selected in the second round, 31st overall, by the Panthers in the 2008 NHL draft.

The 23-year-old Bahl had a goal and 11 points in 82 games with the Devils.

"Today’s trade demonstrates our focus on the infusion of young talented players into our roster as well as acquiring important draft capital, while maintaining our commitment as a playoff competitive team,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a release. "We thank Jacob for his professionalism and understanding of our decision to make this trade now and at this stage in his career."

