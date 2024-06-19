Vernon soccer star Molly Race captured the Danish championship and earned MVP honours

Photo: UBCO

A former UBCO Heat soccer star has earned renown at the women's professional level.

UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer alumna Molly Race captured the Danish championship as a member of FC Nordsjælland this past Saturday after her squad played to a 1-1 draw with Brøndby IF to secure first place in the Kvindeliga standings.

FC Nordsjælland entered the final match of the season two points ahead of Brøndby IF and were able to secure their first league title thanks to a second-half goal from Winonah Heatley.

"It was an absolutely incredible experience," commented Race, a native of Vernon, B.C., after winning the title.

"Something that not a lot of people, let alone high-performance athletes, get to experience at such a high level. It's a huge achievement that I'm proud of. To play football at this club, it's truly an honour to be involved as a person and be a contributor to this culture that we have built. I'm so thankful to my teammates, the staff, and everyone who came before them, as well as every person who's helped me along the way."

The victory means the club will advance to the Women's Champions League next season representing Denmark.

Race was also voted the Most Valuable Player of the Year thanks to the support she provided her teammates and contributions to the team culture.