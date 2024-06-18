Five new inductees to the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame have been announced

Photo: Wayne Moore (l to r) Jack Hoy, Dan Martell, Mike Crumb, Karen Frie, Jason Crumb

Membership in the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame will increase by five when the hall holds its annual induction ceremony in November.

The five inductees were introduced Tuesday morning at the Kelowna Museum.

The class of 2024 includes two athletes, two builders and one coach/builder.

Heading to the hall of fame are Grey Cup winning twin brothers Mike and Jason Crumb (athletes), softball and curling coach Dan Martel (builder) Jack Hoy (builder) and softball coach Joni Frei (coach/builder).

Mike and Jason Crumb:

The twins came into the world together, won a Grey Cup together with the BC Lions in 2000 and are being inducted together into the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame.

The brothers credit that relationship along with their older brother Jeff with helping to pave the way for their career in football and beyond.

But it was that Grey Cup championship they won together that is the highlight of their career.

“Nothing compares to that,” said Jason. “ Mike was already on the team and I was a rookie…I had been released twice due to injury.

“I almost didn’t make it that year and to have the year we had was like a dream come true.”

Since his kids never saw him play, Mike says being inducted into the hall of fame gives them a chance to see that “maybe dad was a baller.”

Jack Hoy:

Jack Hoy was one of the driving forces behind the Western Canada Basketball tournament held each year at Kelowna Secondary.

First held in 1974, the tournament is heading into its 50th year in 2025 and Hoy has been there for most of them as an organizer and head coach of the Owls.

“It’s a huge honour. I was totally surprised,” said Hoy.

“You don’t do this for accolades, you do it because it’s the right thing to do. I enjoyed every minute of it, I enjoy watching the young athletes participate. It’s all been fun over the years.”

The tournament began as a way to provide competition for the Owls, in fact Hoy said they had to pay some teams to come in those early days.

Not anymore. “Teams now are begging to come here.”

The tournament’s success he says is due to the calibre of teams each year and its proximity to the provincial championships.

Dan Martell:

Martell conducted the first curling clinics in the Okanagan in the 1980s, receiving the Award of Merit from the Canadian Curling Association in 1985 for his efforts.

He coached the Julie Sutton team to provincial, national and world titles in 1988 and has coached visually impaired teams for 10 years, winning seven national titles.

Martell has also officiated at numerous Canadian and world championships.

Joni Frei:

Frei has been coaching the sport of softball for more than 20 years. She coached Team BC to gold medals at the 2014 and 2023 North American Indigenous Games.

Three years ago, she led the UBCO Heat women’s team to a national collegiate championship in the program’s third year.

In prepared remarks read by her mother Karen, Frei said she was “honoured beyond words” while acknowledging the induction into the hall of fame is not just a personal honour by one shared by many.

The 2024 hall of fame class will be welcomed to the hall at an induction breakfast at Manteo Thursday, Nov. 21.

This year’s inductees brings membership into the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame to 74.