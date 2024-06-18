UBCO men's golf alum Justin Towill qualifies for PGA Tour Americas

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna's Justin Towill took the next step in his pro golf career by earning exempt status for the North American swing of the PGA Tour Americas following a ninth-place finish at the Canadian qualifying tournament at Crown Isle Golf Club on Friday.

Towill finished at seven-under par 281 over four rounds to secure the ninth and final qualifying spot at the tournament. His final round of even-par 72 was enough to hold off eight other golfers who finished one shot behind on the leaderboard.

"It feels unbelievable, honestly," said Towill after the event. "I always kind of knew this was the step I was going to try and take. I was working towards this while at UBCO, and actually being here and getting through the Q School in my first attempt is unbelievable. I've been looking forward to this for a long time, and for it to be here already is awesome."

The Okanagan Mission Secondary graduate opened the tournament with a 69 and a 68 to put himself in a good position to qualify.

"It was hard to stay focused on each shot when I knew what was going to be needed," Towill said about his final round. "I was happy to eagle my first hole of the day, which helped settle me down. But knowing I was 18 holes away from achieving this goal, it was very nerve-wracking and hard to stay in the moment."