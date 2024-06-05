238671
Edmonton Oilers tickets for Stanley Cup final series against Florida going on sale

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — Tickets go on sale today for the three possible games in Edmonton for the Stanley Cup final.

The Oilers begin the best-of-seven series Saturday night in Florida against the Panthers.

Games 3, 4 and, if necessary, 6 will be in Edmonton.

Tickets are already available on resale sites, but they’re quite pricey.

For Game 3 on June 13, resale sites StubHub and SeatGeek have individual tickets on sale for about $1,300 and higher in the upper deck.

Those who want to sit around the ends of the lower bowl should be prepared to pony up $2,000 to $3,000, with ticket prices rising to more than $4,000 for the prime spots between the blue lines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

