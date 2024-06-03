Kamloops NorthPaws drop two of three to Victoria HarbourCats in opening series

Photo: Allen Douglas Photography

The Kamloops NorthPaws dropped two of three games against the Victoria HarbourCats in the opening series of the West Coast League season at McArthur Island.

The ‘Paws beat the HarbourCats 2-1 to claim an opening night victory on Friday, but fell 11-2 on Saturday and 10-5 on Sunday.

Head coach Jose Bautista said several regular players are yet to arrive in Kamloops, with reinforcements coming prior to and during the next series against the Bellingham Bells.

"We only got 10 pitchers, who can pitch one inning here, one inning there. As soon as we get everybody coming in we are going to be fine,” Bautista said.

“Coming on [June] sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth, a couple guys are going to be here. There are going to be a couple changes."

The club will now follow up with a three-game set against the Bells (2-1) on Tuesday at Norbrock Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

The NorthPaws will be hosting its Country Night event on Tuesday and School Spirit Day on Thursday during the series.

The ‘Paws will then play two back-to-back non-league games against the visiting Coquitlam Angels over the weekend.