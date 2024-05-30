Jordan Relling wins Interior PGA Tour event in Kamloops

Photo: Jordan Relling

Thirty-one professionals competed on May 27 at Bighorn Golf and Country Club in Kamloops, B.C. in the latest stop in the Interior PGA tour.

Golfers battled through some windy conditions, putting a premium on ball striking and course management skills.

“Big thanks go out to the management team of Ian Henson and Kate Weir for hosting, the green conditions were firm and fast. If you have not played Bighorn it is a must play when traveling to Kamloops," said event organizers.

The event was an individual format, winning score for the day went to Jordan Relling of Tobiano Golf Course, shooting a lights out round of 65 (-7).

When asked about how he managed to score low Jordan said “I played very well and managed to make two 20-foot putts with at least five feet of break to start my round, drove the green on Hole #11 and made the eagle putt.”

Jordan will be competing in the PGA Tour America’s Qualifying event in June, he feels his game is trending in the right direction to make the jump to playing on the PGA Tour.

Rounding out the Top 5 at Bighorn Golf and Country Club were as follows:

Lee Alarie – 69 (-3) from Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club finishing tied 2nd place

Austin Bosquet – 69 (-3) from The Rise Resort finishing tied 2nd place

Jonathan Garratt – 71 (-1) from Golf Evolution finishing 4th place

Lionel Taylor – 72 (E) from Montes Golf Shop finishing 5th place

The next event will be on Monday, June 17 being held at Sagebrush Golf Course in Merritt, B.C.. That event will be a two-pro best ball match play.

If you are interested in joining the sponsors for the Interior PGA tour, contact Austin Bosquet at [email protected].