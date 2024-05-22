Kyle McMurphy wins Interior PGA Tour event at Summerland Golf Club

Photo: Contributed Kyle McMurphy

On Monday, May 13 the Interior PGA Tour was back in action, the event was held at the Summerland Golf and Country Club where 39 professionals competed against each other for top prize.

"Arriving at the golf course it was evident how great the conditions were and we would like to thank head professional Josh Horsthuis and his team for hosting a great day for all the players," said organizers.

This event was the first individual format of the season, each professional playing their own ball for 18 holes of tournament golf.

The winning score was a three-under par round of 69 shot by Two Eagles teaching professional Kyle McMurphy.

When asked in the post round interview, McMurphy mentioned “I played a really good round of golf, six birdies and three bogeys. The highlight of my day was chipping in for par on the 16th hole which was a good momentum saver for my round. I loved how fun Summerland was to play, especially in the windy conditions.”

McMurphy has a busy summer of tournament golf ahead and is feeling confident where his game is at going into the PGA of BC Assistants, PGA of BC Championship, PGA of Canada Assistants, and PGA of Canada Championship.

The next event will be held on Monday, May 27 at Bighorn Golf and Country Club in Kamloops, B.C.