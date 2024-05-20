237416
Swimmers from across BC, Alberta make a splash at for spring competition in Kelowna

Making a splash at H2O

The H2O Centre in Kelowna was the place to be for swimmers over the long weekend.

The Kelowna AquaJets hosted nearly 500 swimmers for the Persist Oil and Gas Invitational meet this weekend in Kelowna.

Fifteen teams from B.C. and Alberta took part with 111 Kelowna AquaJet swimmers competing.

Riley Miller from Kelowna broke a club record in the 13-14 girls 200 free, while Finn Kirk broke the 11-12 boys records in the 200 back and 800 free. Liam Chew broke several of the 13-14 boys' records which were 200 free, 200 IM, 200 breast and 200 back.

For a complete list of who competed and the finals click here.

