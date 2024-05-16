Okanagan College Coyotes baseball team wins big ahead to nationals

Photo: itsraidenphotography

The Okanagan College Coyotes men's baseball team has won the 2024 Canadian College Baseball Conference regular season championship.

The team secured a winning record of 21-10 while also landing the no. 1 seed heading into the Canadian College World Series.

Head coach Geoff White says the season has been very rewarding for their program.

"We have dealt with a lot of adversity with injuries, and to finish on top was a great accomplishment by the players. It is a testament to the depth of our group.” said White.

Things didn't look too promising for the big sluggers just a few weeks ago as the team held a record of 12-9, before winning nine of their last ten games of the season to claim first place and snag their second regular season championship in team history.

In conference, the OC Coyotes were no. 1 and 2 in a lot of offensive stats including, runs, on base percentage, and stolen bases.

On the mound, several individuals had outstanding seasons, including local product and right-handed pitcher Teagan Ribbink, where he finished 5-0 with a 2.35 ERA and tied the school record for strikeouts with 67.

Senior and outfielder Ryan Dousett out of Calgary led the offence this year, hitting at a clip of .382 while leading the team in runs scored and stolen bases.

“We had some outstanding accomplishments as a team and some individuals had tremendous seasons. More importantly we have seven players graduating from the program with their respective academic goals achieved," said White.

The Coyotes will now head to Lethbridge, Alberta for the Canadian College World Series.

The eight-team double elimination tournament will begin on Thursday, May 16, with the Okanagan College Coyotes facing the Victoria Golden Tide.