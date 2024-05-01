Girls' travelling baseball team has high hopes after strong showing in boys' tournament in Kamloops

The old adage is baseball is for boys and softball is for girls.

Kristy Watson, coach of the Canadians Baseball travelling team, wants to change that.

Last weekend in the Tournament Capital, she and fellow coach Juliette Kladko fielded the first all-girls team to compete at the Best of the West tournament on McArthur Island.

The 15U AA baseball tournament was comprised of the Canadians and 11 boys’ teams — and the girls held their own.

They posted a 1-3 record at the tournament, hitting their stride in their second and third games with a close 9-6 loss to the Langley Blaze and a 13-8 win over the Calgary Bucks. They lost 14-2 in their opening game against the Coquitlam Timberjacks and 21-13 in their final game versus the Ridge Meadow Royals.

'We can compete with them'

“We were competitive,” Watson said.

Following the club's final game of the tournament, 15-year-old pitcher Lily Chang, who is from Victoria, told Castanet Kamloops she enjoyed the tournament — especially seeing how the Canadians stacked up against the boys.

“It’s really fun to see how we can compete with them, and we really can compete with them,” Chang said.

“We just had a lot of fun and we all played together and leaned on each other when we were having a hard time.”

Chang said she’s been playing baseball since she was about four, switching to softball when she was 12 before rediscovering baseball at age 14 through a provincial girls' team.

“This is a huge milestone for girls’ baseball and women’s sports,” Kladko told Castanet.

The majority of the Canadians team is made up of girls from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, but there is also one from Kamloops and one from Kelowna on the roster.

Providing more opportunity

Watson, a gym teacher and personal trainer from Vancouver, who coaches the provincial team, said this is the first month the travel team has been playing games. She added that some of the girls have experience playing together in the summer on the provincial team.

“We're going to give them more opportunity to play all over the year together so that they stay in the sport,” she said of the new travelling team.

Watson said usually girls still playing baseball in this age group are “one off” players scattered on a boys rosters.

She said she formed the travelling team, which takes those one-offs from around the province, to try and keep girls in and bring them back to the sport of baseball.

She said that no baseball league exists in B.C. for girls when they reach their teens, but her hope is that the travelling team can attract more girls to the traditionally male-dominated sport, eventually leading to the creation of a league of their own.

Watson said it would take a lot of work at the association level to get a girls league started, noting the need to find coaches and other supports, but her hope is young girls will see the travelling team in action and get inspired and baseball coaches and other “big names” at tournaments like Best of the West will take notice of their skills and their right to play.

“Girls should get to play with other girls in this sport,” she said.

“In this day and age there's got to be a way for them to play together.”