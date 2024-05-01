232808
Sports  

Netminder Reese Sliskovic will be playing for the Trinity Western University Spartans

Goalie heading to university

Reese Sliskovic has earned a scholarship to play for the Trinity Western University Spartans in Langley next season.

The 17-year-old goalie with the Thompson Okanagan Lakers, was a stand out at the recent Esso cup as an acrobatic net minder with a dazzling glove hand.

Sliskovic went 3-2 as the Lakers placed fourth in the Esso Cup Under 18 Girls Hockey Championships last week at Kal Tire Place South in Vernon.

She was twice named game MVP, recording 51 saves as the Lakers clipped L’Intrepide de L’Outaouais of Quebec 2-1 In a preliminary shootout.

Sliskovic will be pursuing her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

