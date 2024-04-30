Kelowna dojo wins big at Western Championships

Kelowna Karate and Fitness dojo brought back a large haul of medals from the Western National Karate Championships in Chilliwack on Sunday.
Twenty-eight local athletes from Kelowna Karate won 17 Golds, 10 Silvers, 14 Bronze medals.
The event saw 13 dojos participate from as far away as Manitoba.
"Some dramatic tales unfolded as it looked like some of our athletes were down and out in their match but the Kelowna crowd rallied behind them which created a momentum swing that took some of them to a gold medal," said dojo owner and head instructor Paul Atkin.
The dojo says the strong results has athletes feeling more confident about the national championships next month in Montreal. That event will be the selection for the Canadian Team going to the World Karate Championships inJapan this October.
Kelowna Karate results at the Western National Championships:
Sensei Paul Atkin:Gold Kata,Gold Kumite, Silver Team Kumite
Yuma Nakamura: Gold Kata, Gold Kumite, Youth Athlete Trophy
Isabella Bailey: Gold Kata, Gold Kumite
Cayden Adlem: Gold Kata, Gold Kumite
Adam Stanfield: Gold Kata, Gold Kumite
Merlyn Guilderson: Gold Kata, Silver Team Kumite, Bronze Kata
Geordie Adlem: Gold Kumite, SIlver Team Kumite
Tyrel Heredia Ribalkin: Gold Kumite, Silver Kata
Grayson Ogden: Gold Kumite, SIlver Kata
Dryden Chwyl: Gold Kumite, Bronze Kata
Brooke Steirmann: Gold Kumite
Reese Duteil: Gold Kata
Genevieve Liboiron: SIlver Kumite, Bronze Kata, Bronze Team Kata
Kaela Linsdell: Silver Kata, Bronze Kumite
Natalie Liboiron: Silver Kata, Bronze Team Kata
Max Guilderson: SIlver Kata
Oliver Renz: Silver Kumite
Katelynn Liboiron: Bronze Kata, Bronze Team Kata
James Patrick MacFarlane: Bronze Kata, Bronze Kumite
Bodo Papke: Bronze Kata
Sofia Runzer: Bronze Kata
Mervin Guilderson: Bronze Kata
Koston Nelson: Bronze Kumite