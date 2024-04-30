Kelowna dojo wins big at Western Championships

Photo: Contributed Son Cayden Adlem (2 gold medals), Father Geordie Adlem (1 Gold, 1 Silver medal)

Kelowna Karate and Fitness dojo brought back a large haul of medals from the Western National Karate Championships in Chilliwack on Sunday.

Twenty-eight local athletes from Kelowna Karate won 17 Golds, 10 Silvers, 14 Bronze medals.

The event saw 13 dojos participate from as far away as Manitoba.

"Some dramatic tales unfolded as it looked like some of our athletes were down and out in their match but the Kelowna crowd rallied behind them which created a momentum swing that took some of them to a gold medal," said dojo owner and head instructor Paul Atkin.

The dojo says the strong results has athletes feeling more confident about the national championships next month in Montreal. That event will be the selection for the Canadian Team going to the World Karate Championships inJapan this October.

Kelowna Karate results at the Western National Championships:

Sensei Paul Atkin:Gold Kata,Gold Kumite, Silver Team Kumite

Yuma Nakamura: Gold Kata, Gold Kumite, Youth Athlete Trophy

Isabella Bailey: Gold Kata, Gold Kumite

Cayden Adlem: Gold Kata, Gold Kumite

Adam Stanfield: Gold Kata, Gold Kumite

Merlyn Guilderson: Gold Kata, Silver Team Kumite, Bronze Kata

Geordie Adlem: Gold Kumite, SIlver Team Kumite

Tyrel Heredia Ribalkin: Gold Kumite, Silver Kata

Grayson Ogden: Gold Kumite, SIlver Kata

Dryden Chwyl: Gold Kumite, Bronze Kata

Brooke Steirmann: Gold Kumite

Reese Duteil: Gold Kata

Genevieve Liboiron: SIlver Kumite, Bronze Kata, Bronze Team Kata

Kaela Linsdell: Silver Kata, Bronze Kumite

Natalie Liboiron: Silver Kata, Bronze Team Kata

Max Guilderson: SIlver Kata

Oliver Renz: Silver Kumite

Katelynn Liboiron: Bronze Kata, Bronze Team Kata

James Patrick MacFarlane: Bronze Kata, Bronze Kumite

Bodo Papke: Bronze Kata

Sofia Runzer: Bronze Kata

Mervin Guilderson: Bronze Kata

Koston Nelson: Bronze Kumite