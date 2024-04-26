Thompson-Okanagan Lakers have advanced to the semifinals of the Esso Cup in Vernon

Photo: Hockey Canada Images

The Thompson-Okanagan Lakers have made it into the semifinals of the Esso Cup.

The Esso Cup is the Canadian national women's under-18 ice hockey club championship at Vernon's Kal Tire Place.

On Thursday, the host Lakers downed Quebec's L'Intrépide de l'Outaouais 2-1 in a shootout win to advance to the semifinals.

Amy Polvere scored the shootout winner for the Lakers.

The Lakers take to the ice again tonight against the Regina Rebels at 7 p.m.

The Lakers and Rebels met earlier in the tournament with the Saskatchewan team coming out on top 6-2.

Rebels' Stryker Zablocki collected a hat trick and an assist in the contest.

As of Friday morning, the Rebels and Edmonton Jr. Oilers are tied for first place with 11 points each.

The Lakers are holding down third spot with eight points. The North York Storm are in fourth place with six points, the Northern Selects are in fifth place with five points and L'Intrépide de l'Outaouais are in last place with four points.

The bronze medal game starts at noon Saturday and the gold-medal game slotted to start at 4 p.m.

For more information and to follow wins and losses, click here.