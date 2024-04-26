232807
Kelowna Chiefs searching for a new coach and GM

A search is underway for a new coach and general manager for the KIJHL's Kelowna Chiefs.

The league, in an unusual move, made the announcement on its website.

The news release says the team is looking for an "experienced and motivated individual" to hold down both positions.

"The successful candidate will be the key leader of our organization’s hockey operations department, preparing our players to succeed on the ice while building a roster that maximizes Central Okanagan talent and managing our athlete development and advancement programs," the release stated.

Applications including a cover letter, resume and references are to be emailed to the league at [email protected].

Team owner Jason Tansem is listed as the club's president and GM with Travers Rebman listed as the team's head coach.

