Okanagan karate dojo well represented at provincial championships

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna's Taneda Dojo sent 13 athletes to the 2024 Karate BC Provincial Championship in Richmond last weekend, with the team successfully bringing home a total of 23 medals from the competition.

The team did exceptionally well, representing Kelowna against 400 different athletes from all across the province.

Leading the group was Hannah Vogrinetz from Summerland as she competed in the 16-17 advanced age group in both Kata (forms) and Kumite (sparring), as well as the 19+ female Kata division.

Vogrinetz won four gold medals with the final medal being won in Weapons Kata.

Kyle Vogrinetz, also from Summerland, brought home three medals including gold in male Kata (masters),

silver in Weapons Kata (adult), and bronze in men’s Kata.

Holly Atherton (Penticton) won three silver medals in 14/15 girls Kata and Kumite and 15-17 years weapons Kata.

“Overall, the performance was fantastic," said coach Michelle Cowan.

"Not only did they all perform well, but they are also really good humans. They are good sports, they have a great work ethic, they’re very helpful not just to each other but to people from other dojos… There were so many gold medals, which was super exciting.”

Double medal winners included Caleb Zerr (Kelowna) – 16/17 boys Kata and Weapons Kata, Abi Cowan (West Kelowna) – bronze medals in both 14/15 girls advanced Kata and Kumite, Traeton Zerr (Kelowna) – gold 12/13 boys intermediate Kumite and bronze in boys intermediate Kata, and Ronnie Zerr (Kelowna) – two silver medals in men’s Master’s Kumite and Kata.

Six other Taneda karate Dojo youth brought home a single medal.