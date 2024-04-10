Ilbbetson, Towill named UBCO athletes of the year

Photo: UBCO Jaeli Ilbbetson

Women's basketball player Jaeli Ilbbetson and men's golfer Justin Towill have been named UBC Okanagan's outstanding athletes of the year.

Ibbetson, a native of Kelowna, closes out her decorated career by becoming the ninth women's basketball player to be recognized as the school's outstanding athlete of the year. She was also named the graduating athlete of the year, taking home two major awards in her final season at UBCO.

As for Towill, also a native of Kelowna, he becomes the first UBCO Heat athlete to repeat as outstanding athlete of the year since men's soccer's Mitch McCaw and women's cross country's Veronika Fagan accomplished the feat in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Both Ibbetson and Towill will receive a $2,000 prize courtesy of the Coast Capri Hotel for the honour.

"I am super thankful and it feels really special to be recognized," said Ibbetson on her award wins.

"I honestly just need to give a huge shoutout to my team and coaches and everyone else who has supported me because I definitely couldn't have done it without any of them."

Ibbetson was a force not to be messed with this year, as the senior athlete finished in the Top 4 in the Canada West conference for scoring, rebounding and assists during the 2023-24 season.

She poured in 353 points and recorded 253 rebounds, both program records, while also posting a career-best 79 assists, the second most in a single season in team history.

As for Towill, the final-year student earned his second consecutive outstanding athlete of the year award after winning his second consecutive Canada West individual title in October.

Towill also finished 12th at his first-ever appearance at the Golf Canada Canadian College/University Championship.

"It's amazing," said Towill.

"You're up against so many incredible athletes. Coming into the night, I looked at all the nominees and I had no idea who was going to win. Even to be mentioned and nominated with all of those other guys is definitely an honour and to do it as my last thing I do in this program, in my final season, means the world to me. This place has been everything for me the last four years and it's really sad leaving but it's incredible to leave in this way."