Young Kelowna wrestlers bring home medals from national tournament

Photo: Instagram Athletes Caleb Trudeau (left) Max Sabey (right)

A group of wrestlers from Kelowna came home with medals over the weekend after competing in a tournament in Ontario.

The group of teens represented the Spartan Wrestling Club in Kelowna.

The Canadian National Wrestling Championship took place in Brampton on April 5 and 6.

"It was a great showing by Max Sabey and Caleb Trudeau, coming home with a combined three gold medals and one silver medal, both in freestyle and Greco divisions," said coach Joe Loucks.

Trudeau captured two golds while Sabey took a silver and gold.

The Spartan Wrestling Club has been operating in Kelowna for two years.

"The future is bright for our new club. We started the club locally because we wanted to create an opportunity for kids and their families," Loucks said.

A total of 15 kids are participating in the program at this time.

For more information on Spartan Wrestling Club, click here.