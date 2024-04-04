Brad Gushue and team Canada punch their ticket to the World Championship playoffs

Photo: Steve Seixeiro

With a 7-4 win over Norway, Brad Gushue and team Canada have punched their ticket to the playoffs for the 2024 men's world curling championship in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

With a record of 8-1, team Canada played one of their better games of the week against skip Magnus Ramsfjell and company, shooting 93 per cent from start to finish. Nonetheless, the six-time Canadian champion skip believes his team still has more to give.

“It was better than last night but not as sharp as we can be. We still had a couple of sloppy misses and sloppy shots that against a team like (Sweden’s) Niklas tonight or another top team, we may not get away with it," said Gushue.

Skip Gushue, vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden, lead Geoff Walker, alternate Kyle Doering, coach Caleb Flaxey and national coach Jeff Stoughton gave up a steal to start the game, but otherwise, were efficient in the first half.

Deuces in the second and fourth ends, combined with forcing Norway to singles in the third and fifth, gave Canada a 4-3 lead through five ends.

Norways forced Team Gushue to a single point in the sixth end to get back into the game, but a seventh-end steal helped seal the deal for Canada.

From there, Canada and Norway exchanged singles in the eighth and ninth. In the 10th end, all Team Gushue had to do was run its opponents out of stones.

“I felt like I played really well at the Brier, and it seems like it’s continued forward through this,” Nichols said.

“There’s a bit of confidence, and I’m seeing myself make all kinds of shots prior to them. I feel like I’m putting the rock on a good line to help the boys judge and help Brad call the line correctly. I just feel like I’m in a good spot right now.”

The top six teams will qualify for the next stage of games, but teams one and two get a bye to the semi-final, something Canada really wants to accomplish.

"We want to get into those semifinals. You want to avoid that qualification game. We had to go through it last year, and it’s a ton of pressure because you know if you’re in it, you’re going to be playing a really tough team. It would be nice to move ourselves one step forward, so we still have work to do," added Nichols.

Canada plays another round-robin game Thursday when they take on Team Sweden’s Team Niklas Edin (9-0).

Sweden also qualified for the playoffs this draw after a 6-4 win against Team John Shuster of the United States (4-5).