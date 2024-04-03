Young freestyle skier from Kelowna earns silver in Whistler

Photo: Contributed

A freestyle skier based out of Kelowna is being recognized for her efforts at Junior Nationals in Whistler after she snagged a silver medal and a second-place finish in both moguls and dual moguls.

Competing in the U14 category against many other competitors, Francesca Farcau, 12, leaned on her passion, resilience, hard work and dedication to the sport to help her edge out most of the competition.

Her quick footwork on the slopes was enough for her to surpass all but one of 13 other competitors and it helped her round out the 2023-24 season with confidence.

Farcau tells Castanet finding herself on the podium is an exciting feeling but that she's left feeling very sad that the winter ski season has come to a close, especially after finding so much success through her first competitive season as a skier.

The 12-year-old skier found herself in a number of competitions across the ski season, including the Panorama Timber Tour, the Apex Timber Tour and the BC Championship.

Farcau won a gold medal (moguls) and two bronze (slopestyle, big air) at the Panorama Timber Tour, earned silver in moguls at Apex and won both a gold (moguls) and silver medal (big air) at the provincial level.

Heading into the offseason, Farcau is looking forward to trampoline training in the spring and summer at Airhouse at Covert farms in Oliver in the late spring till early fall where she can practice and learn new jumps.

Francesca applauds her coaches Rob Kober and Ethan Philips after a tremendous season on the slopes.

The 2024-25 season can't come soon enough for the youthful talent.