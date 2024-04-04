Okanagan College Coyotes baseball team to host high-level tournament in Kelowna this weekend

Photo: Okanagan College

The Okanagan College Coyotes men's baseball team is hosting a large U18 tournament in Kelowna this weekend.

The 2024 Kelowna Spring Invitational Tournament will be running across four days, starting on Thursday, April 4 and wrapping up on Sunday, April 7, with games taking place at both Elks Stadium and Lombardy Park.

“We are excited to host the top U18 teams in Western Canada," said OC coach Geoff White.

"It’s a great opportunity for us to recruit and also for these teams to enjoy Kelowna and what is has to offer. It is a joint effort with the Okanagan Athletics and allows local players to get great competition on their home field before they open their season next weekend."

A total of nine teams will be involved in the tournament, with five teams from Alberta and four teams from B.C. ready to show off their skills in this high level ball tournament.

The Alberta teams include two teams from the highly touted Okotoks Dawgs Academy, the Calgary Bucks, ATHX academy, and Red Deer. Teams from B.C. include the North Shore Twins, Chilliwack Cougars, Coquitlam Reds, the Okanagan Athletics and the Okanagan College Coyotes.

The first three days will be the round robin portion of the tournament, with Saturday night and Sunday featuring playoff action.

Games will be played throughout each day, with the championship game slated for 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Tickets to the tournament can be secured through the Okanagan College Coyotes team website.