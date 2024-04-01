Kelowna Ringette Association team wins third consecutive Best in the West tournament

Photo: Contributed Open A Team BC (Kelowna Ringette Association) celebrates their third Best in the West title.

It was third time lucky for the Kelowna Ringette Association Open A team at the Best in the West tournament in Calgary over the Easter weekend.

The Open A Team BC representatives captured the gold medal at the West Canadian Ringette Championships, which features the best from Alberta, BC, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Team BC got past Team Saskatchewan in the final on Saturday, with a 5-2 victory. This was the third year in a row that the team won the title. They went undefeated through the tournament.

Brooklyn Keller had two goals and one assist in the gold medal game and Stephanie Russo was named an All Star.