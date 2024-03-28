Kelowna skiers reach the podium at nationals in Calgary

Photo: Contributed Meghan Calder

Two Kelowna skiers who ski out of Vernon's SilverStar Mountain recently returned home from the Canadian Junior National competition in Calgary, where they placed second and third across their respective age group.

Meghan Calder, 14, and Boaz Chiu, 15, have been on the same skiing team for three or four years now, and both returned to Kelowna with a medal for their efforts across the four-day competition at WinSport.

Calder competed in three different competitions (halfpipe, slope style and big air) while her friend competed in two competitions over the weekend (slope style and big air).

Both competitors failed to reach the podium in slope style, but each freestyle skier put on their best performance during the big air competition, where both Calder and Chiu put up some impressive tricks to earn some pretty impressive scores and a spot side by side on the podium.

“It was really amazing. I did not expect to make the podium at all," said Chiu after returning from his trip.

"I was hoping for a top-10 finish, but I dropped in and did what I normally do. Because it was live rankings, I found out that I made the podium, so it was really wicked and I’m super stoked about it. Going to my first national competition and making the podium really sets the stage for next year," Chiu continued.

While Chiu scored third in the men's side against roughly 40 other athletes, he couldn't help but feel excited for Calder, who snagged a silver medal against what he says was approximately 15-20 other female competitors.

“We have been skiing on the same team for three or four years now, so seeing her getting a podium finish is really nice to see."

While Boaz separated himself from the rest of the pack with his "different" big air moves and tricks, it was Calder who actually stole the show, keeping it simply yet effective as she hit the slopes with confidence.

“It’s a 60 foot jump… I decided to play it safe during my runs," Calder said. "I just ended up doing a big 360 with a Japan grab. It was really clean, really big and had some amplitude, which ended up scoring me a 75, which was pretty good.”

The two skiers will now prepare for provincial competition, which is taking place at SilverStar from April 6-9.