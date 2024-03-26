232808
Sports  

The Thompson-Okanagan Lakers are BCEHL champions

Local team wins BC title

- | Story: 478829

The Thompson-Okanagan Lakers female U18 AAA team are BCEHL champions.

The team punched their ticket to the national championships on Sunday, defeating the Fraser Valley Rush Sunday 2-1 at Langley Twin Rinks.

The Lakers won a best-of-three series 2-1.

“The whole series was close with the Rush winning game one 3-2 and then the Lakers in the do-or-die game, winning out 1-0,” said the team online.

“The final and deciding game had the Lakers emerge as the champions.”

This is the first time the Thompson-Okanagan team has captured a BCEHL title since 2011.

The team will host the U18 AAA National Championships, The Esso Cup, next month in Vernon.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Introduction to fly fishing

Ventuire Training, Vernon
Mar 26 7:00 pm

Salt Cave Yoga With A Sound Bowl & Magical Chimes

Room and Pillar , Kelowna
Mar 30 4:30 pm

Yin Yoga In A Salt Cave At Room & Pillar!!

Room and Pillar , Kelowna
Apr 6 4:30 pm



232822
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >






Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
232258


232177