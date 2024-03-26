The Thompson-Okanagan Lakers are BCEHL champions

Photo: @BCEHL / X

The Thompson-Okanagan Lakers female U18 AAA team are BCEHL champions.

The team punched their ticket to the national championships on Sunday, defeating the Fraser Valley Rush Sunday 2-1 at Langley Twin Rinks.

The Lakers won a best-of-three series 2-1.

“The whole series was close with the Rush winning game one 3-2 and then the Lakers in the do-or-die game, winning out 1-0,” said the team online.

“The final and deciding game had the Lakers emerge as the champions.”

This is the first time the Thompson-Okanagan team has captured a BCEHL title since 2011.

The team will host the U18 AAA National Championships, The Esso Cup, next month in Vernon.