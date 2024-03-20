UBCO women's golf team wins big in Victoria

Photo: Contributed

The UBCO Heat women's golf team finished out their 2024 spring schedule by taking home the team title inside the Vikes Spring Shootout on March 19 at the Cordova bay Golf Club in Victoria.

Third-year UBCO golfer Emily Cornwall of Calgary led the way for the Heat as she captured the individual title at the tournament by firing a two-round total of seven-over par (149) to hold off teammate Julia Alexander-Carew by one stroke.

Cornwall was red hot when she opened the tournament as she shot a very impressive one-over par (72) which was highlighted by three birdies to close out the back nine.

That level of performance wouldn't quite last during day two, but it was enough to keep her in first the whole way through, earning the young golfer her second tournament win of the season and third of her career.

Freshman Alexander-Carew had a remarkable campaign that saw her finish just one stoke back of the lead. After shooting a 77 to open her tournament on Monday, Alexander-Carew put the pressure on Cornwall with a round of two-over par 73, which she was able to do thanks to her three birdies on the day.

The result is the fourth Top 5 finish of the season for Alexander-Carew, after winning the Battle at the Bear, a third-place showing at the Western Washington Invitational and a fifth-place finish at the Canada West Championship.

The strong individual performances from the Heat allowed them to easily capture their third team title of the season as they finished 18 strokes ahead of the second place Victoria Vikes at 48-over par.

UBCO combined to shoot an impressive second-round total of 19-over par to add another trophy to their collection.

The Heat will now set their sights on preparations for the 2024 Canadian University and College Championship set for June 3 to 6 at the Idylwylde Golf Club in Sudbury, Ontario.