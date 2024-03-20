Ontario court approves $30M settlement in case involving all CHL teams

Photo: Contributed

An Ontario court has approved a $30 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit brought against the Canadian Hockey League's member leagues and teams.

The settlement involves teams in the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The class-action lawsuit was initiated by Samuel Berg who played eight games with the Niagara Ice Dogs in the OHL along with other plaintiffs in related cases in Alberta and Quebec.

In rendering the decision to approve the settlement an Ontario Superior Court Justice said if the other courts (Alberta and Quebec) agree, the settlement will end 10 years of "highly contested litigation" and provide compensation for a class of approximately 4,286 amateur hockey players.

Suit claims players are employees

Berg launched the suit in 2014 claiming junior hockey players in the WHL, OHL and QMJHL were entitled to minimum wage and other standard employment benefits under provincial legislation as employees of their respective teams.

By not receiving wages or benefits, the statements of claim cited breach of contract of employment, breach of contractual duties of honesty, good faith and fair dealing, conspiracy, and negligence along with other claims.

The members teams countered there has not been a legally recognized obligation for owners in a similar position to treat players on their teams as employees under employment standards legislation.

They denied players were employees claiming the relationship was instead one of guidance, supervision, development and education and that the players were amateur athletes and not employees.

Teams suggested players were trainees or interns and were provided or offered valuable goods and services.

Fair settlement

While the judge stated the risk in litigation was "extraordinarily high" because there was a strong prospect the plaintiffs would be found "outside the employment statutes," the court still considered this a "good settlement."

"The settlement in the immediate case is without doubt fair, reasonable, and in the best interests of all of the Class Members," the ruling concluded.

The settlement includes a plan for distribution of monies to the players based on their service time with their CHL teams.

As a result of the lawsuit and lobbying efforts by the CHL, all provinces where members teams reside amended their employment standards legislation.