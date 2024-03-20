Okanagan athletes shine as 12U development team wins baseball tournament in Arizona

Photo: David Herrington The 12U ELiTE Titans hold up the winner's banner from the USSSA spring training Championships.

A young baseball team made up of players from Kelowna, Penticton, Cranbrook and the Lower Mainland have qualified for a prestigious tournament in Texas.

The 12U ELiTE Titan won the USSSA Spring Training Championship in Mesa, Arizona earlier this month, putting them through to the Texas Youth World Series, which takes place July 3-7 in Houston, Texas.

The win is even more noteworthy because the team was formed at the end of a five day camp made up of players from Canada and the U.S. They beat out 16 teams for the title, including a 7-5 victory over Top Tier Baseball, of Springfield Illinois in the final.

“This victory is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of every member of the ELiTE Titans to winning,” remarked head coach, Dan Gonzales JR. “Their hard work, perseverance, and passion for the game have propelled us to this moment of glory. I am immensely proud of each citizen athlete’s contribution to our success.”

The 12U Titans weren’t the only locals taking home hardware from the Mesa tournament. The 10U team captured silver in their division. “It was a successful weekend on and off the field” says head coach, Albie Lopez (12 year MLB pitcher and World Series Champion).

The ELiTE Titans are part of a program that was founded in Kelowna last year by Dino Cabalfin.