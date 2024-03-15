Kelsey Serwa inspires skiers as Big White hosts Teck Ski Cross BC Provincials

As Big White Ski Resort prepares for spring break, perhaps the busiest time of the season, they have also just wrapped up the Teck Ski Cross BC Provincials.

Nearly 140 ski-cross racers descended on Big White Ski Resort’s Telus Park Ski Cross track and the host team, the Big White Ski Club, made a strong showing with multiple podium finishes.

Skiers from across B.C., Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec plus athletes from the U.S. made the trip to compete.

There were categories for U14 Women/Men, U16 Women/Men and FIS Women/Men.

"Despite some challenging weather conditions on Saturday and Sunday — fog, high winds, you name it – the excitement was palpable. All athletes showed incredible resilience and determination, making every moment count on the slopes," says Andre Thomas ski cross coordinator Big White Ski Club

But the highlight of the weekend was Saturday night at the banquet at Happy Valley Day Lodge with a special appearance by Big White's very own Olympic silver and gold medalist, Kelsey Serwa.

"A huge shout out to Big White Ski Resort for hosting us and a special thanks to Flynn Seddon and his Telus Park Crew for helping us with this very successful event," says Thomas.

For a full list of the winners and other results click here.