U18 Tier 2 Vernon Vipers have earned a spot at the provincial championships this weekend in Langley

Vipers off to provincials

The U18 Tier 2 Vipers are heading to the provincials.

The Vernon hockey squad recently bested a team from West Kelowna 4-3 and a team from Kelowna 6-0 in the semi-finals to advance to the provincial tournament in Langley this weekend.

“For five of them, it's their last year of minor hockey,” Carly Gare said in an email.

“They worked hard in playoffs to win the banner and bring it home to Vernon and for a chance to extend their last games into provincials.”

The U18 Tier 2 provincials will take place in the Lower Mainland city at the George Preston Rec Centre, 20699 - 42nd Ave., home of the Langley Eagles.

