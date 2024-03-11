Thompson-Okanagan athletes, coach win Sport BC awards

Photo: Vancouver Sports Pictures Kelowna Secondary School basketball and volleyball player Nash Semeniuk (centre) was named Sport BC 2023 High School Male Athlete of the Year.

Nash Semeniuk was all smiles at the Sport BC Athlete of the Year Awards in Vancouver last week.

The Kelowna Secondary School basketball and volleyball star was named High School Male Athlete of the Year.

He was a first team all star when the KSS Owls captured their second consecutive BCSS 'AAA' Boys Volleyball Provincial Championship. He was also pivotal in the school’s basketball team making the final at the BC High School Boys Basketball championships.

Also among the three finalists in the same category was Vernon Secondary School football player Mark Johnson.

Semeniuk wasn’t the only award winner from the Thompson-Okanagan.

Kelowna Olympian Malindi Elmore won Master Athlete of the Year honours and two-time Olympic bronze medallist Dylan Armstrong is 2023 Coach of the Year for his role at the helm of the Kamloops Track and Field Club.

The 56th Annual Athletes of the Year Awards were handed out at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The ceremony recognizes the province’s best in amateur sport including athletes, coaches, teams, and officials for outstanding performances in their 2023 sport season. Each finalist was nominated by their Provincial or Multi-Sport Organization, High School, College, or University.

“The 56th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards celebrated sport in BC at all levels. We were inspired by the sport stories of all of our finalists, the category winners, and the organizations they represent”, said Sport BC’s president and CEO, Rob Newman.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Athlete with a Disability

Wheelchair Basketball Mel Pemble (Victoria, BC) – Para Cycling (Track)

Female Coach of the Year

Jane Gumley (Victoria, BC)

Male Coach of the Year

Dylan Armstrong (Kamloops, BC)

High School Female Athlete of the Year

Keira Pemberton (Langley, BC)

High School Male Athlete of the Year

Nash Semeniuk (Kelowna, BC) – Basketball and Volleyball (Kelowna Secondary)

Junior Female Athlete of the Year

Emmy Lan (Comox, BC) – Cycling

Junior Male Athlete of the Year

Nicholas Bennett (Parksville, BC) – Para Swimming

Senior Female Athlete of the Year

Camryn Rogers (Richmond, BC) - Athletics

Senior Male Athlete of the Year

Ethan Katzberg (Nanaimo, BC) - Athletics

Post Secondary Athlete of the Year

Rowan Hamilton (Chilliwack, BC) – Athletics

Team of the Year

Trinity Western University

Master Athlete of the Year

Malindi Elmore (Kelowna, BC) – Athletics

O?cial of the Year

Trevor Walmsley (Vancouver, BC) - Karate

Six special achievement and recognition awards were presented:

Best of BC – Nick Taylor – Golf

KidSport Community Champion – Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Harry Jerome Comeback Award – Garrett Rooker – UBC Football

Daryl Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award - Joe Higgins – Wheelchair Basketball

ProMOTION Plus In Her Footsteps...Celebrating BC Women in Sport

Marni Abbott - BC Wheelchair Basketball

Melissa Soligo - Curling

Bobbie Steen Legacy Foundation Award

Stacy Fournier - Baseball/Softball