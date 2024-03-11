Thompson-Okanagan athletes, coach win Sport BC awards

Nash Semeniuk was all smiles at the Sport BC Athlete of the Year Awards in Vancouver last week.
The Kelowna Secondary School basketball and volleyball star was named High School Male Athlete of the Year.
He was a first team all star when the KSS Owls captured their second consecutive BCSS 'AAA' Boys Volleyball Provincial Championship. He was also pivotal in the school’s basketball team making the final at the BC High School Boys Basketball championships.
Also among the three finalists in the same category was Vernon Secondary School football player Mark Johnson.
Semeniuk wasn’t the only award winner from the Thompson-Okanagan.
Kelowna Olympian Malindi Elmore won Master Athlete of the Year honours and two-time Olympic bronze medallist Dylan Armstrong is 2023 Coach of the Year for his role at the helm of the Kamloops Track and Field Club.
The 56th Annual Athletes of the Year Awards were handed out at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
The ceremony recognizes the province’s best in amateur sport including athletes, coaches, teams, and officials for outstanding performances in their 2023 sport season. Each finalist was nominated by their Provincial or Multi-Sport Organization, High School, College, or University.
“The 56th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards celebrated sport in BC at all levels. We were inspired by the sport stories of all of our finalists, the category winners, and the organizations they represent”, said Sport BC’s president and CEO, Rob Newman.
Here is the full list of award winners:
Athlete with a Disability
Wheelchair Basketball Mel Pemble (Victoria, BC) – Para Cycling (Track)
Female Coach of the Year
Jane Gumley (Victoria, BC)
Male Coach of the Year
Dylan Armstrong (Kamloops, BC)
High School Female Athlete of the Year
Keira Pemberton (Langley, BC)
High School Male Athlete of the Year
Nash Semeniuk (Kelowna, BC) – Basketball and Volleyball (Kelowna Secondary)
Junior Female Athlete of the Year
Emmy Lan (Comox, BC) – Cycling
Junior Male Athlete of the Year
Nicholas Bennett (Parksville, BC) – Para Swimming
Senior Female Athlete of the Year
Camryn Rogers (Richmond, BC) - Athletics
Senior Male Athlete of the Year
Ethan Katzberg (Nanaimo, BC) - Athletics
Post Secondary Athlete of the Year
Rowan Hamilton (Chilliwack, BC) – Athletics
Team of the Year
Trinity Western University
Master Athlete of the Year
Malindi Elmore (Kelowna, BC) – Athletics
O?cial of the Year
Trevor Walmsley (Vancouver, BC) - Karate
Six special achievement and recognition awards were presented:
Best of BC – Nick Taylor – Golf
KidSport Community Champion – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Harry Jerome Comeback Award – Garrett Rooker – UBC Football
Daryl Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award - Joe Higgins – Wheelchair Basketball
ProMOTION Plus In Her Footsteps...Celebrating BC Women in Sport
Marni Abbott - BC Wheelchair Basketball
Melissa Soligo - Curling
Bobbie Steen Legacy Foundation Award
Stacy Fournier - Baseball/Softball