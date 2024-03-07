Kelowna Water Polo Club trying to grow the game in the Okanagan

Photo: Kelowna Water Polo Club

The Kelowna Water Polo Club held their Winter Tournament at the H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre last weekend, playing a total of two games across both days.

Saturday’s game showcased Gaelan Patterson, a veteran with over 10 years of experience on the Canadian men's national water polo team. The match featured the Kelowna Water Polo Club facing off against the Calgary Masters water polo team, resulting in an exciting display of skills and a 13-11 victory for Kelowna.

Calgary would come out on top on Day 2, clinching a 10-9 victory over Kelowna in a game which many of the players would consider to be a tense back and forth affair that went down to the wire.

Over the two day exhibition, Patterson also led a water polo community referee workshop, contributing to the growth of Kelowna's water polo program. The workshop saw a strong turnout from youth and adult players within the local water polo community.

“It was great to join Kelowna Water Polo Club for three days of fun and learning," said Patterson.

"The turnout for the first-ever Community Sport Referee Course in Kelowna was remarkable, and it was gratifying to witness the interest and teach the first generation of referees in Kelowna."

Patterson went on to say that seeing participants enjoy training sessions and the mini-tournament was inspiring and that Water polo has been a part of his life for nearly two decades, making this opportunity to fill the pool with games across all age groups a fantastic experience.

According to the Kelowna Water Polo Swim Club, the community tournament attracted over 90 athletes ranging in age from 6 to 60+ from various regions, including Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Penticton, Sicamous, Calgary, Vancouver, and Regina.

Tournament action will be back in Kelowna on July 13 and 14 for the Kelowna Classic Lake Water Polo Tournament.