Okanagan College Coyotes earn chance at gold medal with upset win over Capilano

Photo: itsraidenphotography

The Okanagan Coyotes women's basketball team will play for gold after an upset 75-69 victory over the Capilano Blues on Friday.

Inside the PACWEST 2024 Basketball Championship, the Coyotes shot 39 per cent, but it was their suffocating defensive play that helped the team find a way to win.

Throughout the game, the Coyotes forced 21 turnovers, made 12 steals and held the Blues top scorers in check for the majority of the game.

According to the Coyotes, Elizabeth Henne was outstanding as she finished the contest with a total of 15 points while also grabbing eight rebounds on the way to victory.

But it was Ali Martineau who would snag the honours of Player of the Game, finishing the tight basketball game against the Blues with 16 points and 10 rebounds while her teammate Soleil Wilding added another 14 points to the scoresheet.

The Coyotes will now play for a gold medal on Saturday, but earn a spot at the CCAA national championship in Alberta in roughly two weeks time.

The Coyotes will face either the VIU Mariners or Douglas Royals on Saturday in the gold medal game at 5:30pm.