Former UBCO golf team captain hits hole-in-one trying to qualify for PGA Canada

Photo: UBCO

A Kelowna golfer and former UBCO Heat team captain can cross another item off his bucket list.

Justin Towill turned pro in January of this year after graduating from UBC Okanagan in December.

Towill and his longtime friend and caddie Paul Hauk packed up their vehicle and moved to Phoenix Arizona

to chase his dream of becoming a pro golfer and eventually playing on the PGA Tour.

During this week's Asher Tour stop in California at the Monarch Dunes Golf Club, Towill missed the cut but fired a hole-in-one on the 17th hole on his way to a five-under score of 66.

Towill was ecstatic to find his ball in the hole in the 179 yard par 3 after thinking the shot had flown over the green as he couldn't see the bottom of the flag from the tee.

"I wish I saw it go in. I saw it bounce just before the hole but thought that it flew over the green. When I walked up the front of the green and saw the pitch mark, it was then that I knew it was in," says Towill.

This isn't Towill's first ace during a competition, but it is his first ace as a professional.

His last hole-in-one was made during a university competition two years ago while playing for UBCO.

Towill is hoping to build on his recent success on the Asher Tour as he continues to compete for a spot on the PGA Tour Canada.

"Learning the professional game takes time. These guys are all really good and I need to build upon good play and gain experience every week. My game has been good in my last few events and I am looking forward to the spring tournament season."