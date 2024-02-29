BC Hockey Hall of Fame will welcome four new additions in a ceremony in Penticton this summer

Photo: The Canadian Press Carrey Price is the "winningest goaltender" in Canadiens history

Four individuals and a team will be welcomed into the British Columbia Hockey Hall of Fame, including a pair of Canadian Olympic gold medallists, an NHL official, a scout and the 2010 Fort St. John Flyers.

Shea Weber, Carey Price, Tom Kowal and Scott Bradley were announced as the 2024 Induction Class on Thursday, which will be celebrated in Penticton this summer.

“The B.C. hockey community has become very deep and rich so we have another wonderfully deserving class,” said BC Hockey Hall of Fame chair Jim Hughson in a new press release.

“Our inductees are from Sicamous, Anahim Lake, Abbotsford, Vernon and Fort St. John. Truly a provincial group and some fantastic stories of great contributions to the game.”

Weber was selected 49 overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2003 NHL Draft and is regarded as one of hockey's finest all-around defencemen.

Beginning with minor hockey and a junior career in his hometown of Sicamous, Weber would go on to earn 589 career regular season points in the NHL with the Predators and Montreal Canadiens in 1,038 career games.

“It’s really a big honour being a B.C. boy in a small town of Sicamous,” Weber said. “I was lucky to play my whole minor hockey and junior career in B.C. and to get this call definitely means a lot.”

NHL alumni Price will be joining Weber, recognized for his achievement of winning the Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy and Ted Lindsay Trophy - plus he shared the William H. Jennings Trophy with Corey Crawford of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015.

Price also earned second place in Canadiens history with his 290th victory in a 3-0 shutout against the Boston Bruins in 2018. Price went 361-261 in 712 career NHL regular season games, and added 43 wins in 92 career Stanley Cup playoff games. He led the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final in the 2020-21 season with Weber.

“Obviously I’m incredibly honoured to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, especially with a teammate of mine, that means a lot to me,” said Price. “I’m proud to be from B.C.”

Next up to join the hall is Kowal, who officiated minor and amateur hockey while growing up in Vernon, including the Western Hockey League and a Memorial Cup.

Kowal was hired by the NHL as a referee in 1998 and officiated until the 2017-18 season having worked 1,094 regular season NHL games and 12 Stanley Cup playoff games.

After retiring from the NHL, Kowal joined the WHL Officiating Development staff in 2018 and is currently the WHL Officiating Development Coach, based out of High River, Alta.

Starting out coaching five seasons with the Tier II Junior A and Senior AAA League teams in Abbotsford, Bradley is joining the hall of fame for his work as the senior advisor to Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

Working with Bruins for three decades as part of the scouting department, Bradley helped draft key players like Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

The 2010 Flyers won their first ever Allan Cup, the 102nd National Senior Championship with a 3-1 win over the Bentley Generals. Fort St. John went through the tournament undefeated.

The national title was the 12 all-time for British Columbia, second only to Ontario’s 48. The Allan Cup is one of the oldest club-team hockey competitions in North America, having been first competed for in 1908.