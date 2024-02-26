Kelowna curlers win gold in second trip to BC Winter Games, Zone 2 girls get bronze

Photo: Contributed Team Jaeger with their BC Winter Games gold medals.

A second trip to the BC Winter Games proved to be the golden ticket for Kelowna’s Team Jaeger.

The young curlers are back home after a winning performance in Lhatko Quesnel last weekend, representing Zone 2 (Thompson-Okanagan). It improved on their silver medal in last year’s games in Vernon.

Skip Owen Jaeger had set his sights on gold not long after qualifying with a third place finish at the Under-18 Provincial Curling Championships in Victoria late last year, despite the oldest member of the team being just 14. The BC Games competition is a U15 event.

Jaeger, third Spencer Rempel, second Noah Wielgosz and lead Brenden Hruschak got past a team for the Comox Valley 7-3 in the gold medal game Sunday.

They weren’t the only curling medallists from the Thompson-Okanagan. The team made up of skip Gwyneth Jones of West Kelowna, Jacey Hallstrom of Kamloops, Ella Walker of Penticton, Teagan Le Pool of Lake Country and Hanna Lyle of Summerland, came home with the BC Winter Games bronze medal.