Tickets for the 2025 Montana's Brier go on sale March 7

Photo: Contributed

With a little more than a year until the first rock is thrown, curling fans across the Okanagan will soon have a chance to secure their seats for the 2025 Montana's Brier.

The Brier is coming to Prospera Place in Kelowna Feb. 28 to March 9 next year, four years after the COVID 19 pandemic scuttled the 2021 event.

Ticket packages for next year's Brier go on sale Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m.

The four packages being released include:

Full Event Package ($492-$534) — A single ticket to every draw of the 2025 Montana’s Brier

Championship Weekend Package ($234-$264) — A single ticket to every draw from Friday, March 7, to Sunday, March 9

Opening Weekend Package ($120-$138) — A single ticket to all draws from Friday, Feb. 28, to Sunday, March 2

Weekday Package ($72-$78) — A single ticket to all three draws on either Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday (March 3, 4, 5, or 6)

Ticket packages will be available at the Prospera Place box office or online.

Single draw tickets are expected to go on sale in the fall once television and draw schedules have been finalized.

The first entrant into the 2025 Brier will be determined next month when the winner of this year's Brier is crowned in Regina.