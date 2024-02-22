Kelowna water polo team wins big in Edmonton

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna Water Polo Club players shined at the U17 National league tournament in Edmonton last weekend en route to first place.

Under the guidance of head coach Nikola Maric, the players showcased their teamwork, determination and skill, firmly establishing themselves as a strong force in Canadian water polo.

After playing teams in positions three and five of the Western Conference, the team takes sole possession of first place in the nation and are now in a good position to compete in the 17U National Finals that take place in Montreal this spring.

Known as the Pacific Storm, the team snagged four wins over the weekend in Edmonton, totalling 56 points to 30. Along the way they defeated Team Sask (15-7), the Torpedoes (13-6), the Vortex (14-8) and Surrey (14-9).

“Pacific Storm is first overall in Canada at this moment! The team played well, but we have a lot of room for improvement! I am most happy with their effort and willingness to execute the plan we made before each game," said Maric.

Despite the players initially hailing from three different clubs, Maric highlighted their unity, saying, "It's nice to see even they came from three different clubs, finally they're starting to play together as a team. We will try our best to keep it that way."

The tournament saw the Kelowna boys, Mason Baughen, Clarke Schafer, and Octavio Macedo Vasconcelos Guimarães, playing alongside Nikola Maric's Pacific Storm teammates en route to victory.

"Last weekend's 17U NCL tournament in Edmonton was an exciting and successful experience for the Kelowna boys. Mason, Clarke, and I flew together to Edmonton last Thursday, meeting our Pacific Storm teammates at the airport before heading to the hotel for a well-deserved rest," said Octavio.

Notably, his performance earned him two goals and a high rating, while their goalie’s buzzer-beater in the second quarter secured the win.

Looking ahead, the Kelowna Water Polo Club is gearing up for several exciting events, including the Kelowna Water Polo Club Development Tournament at the H2O and Fitness Centre.

17U National Finals take place in Montreal from May 23-25.