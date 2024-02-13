Williams Lake, Quesnel councils discussing relocation of Kelowna Chiefs

Photo: Contributed

Are the Kelowna Chiefs playing their final season out of the Rutland Arena?

A letter of support for a KIJHL franchise in Williams Lake from the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association thinks that is a possibility.

The letter, part of a package of information for Tuesday's Williams Lake council meeting, states in part, "this letter is in support of the plan of Rob McMillan and Jason Tansem to bring a Junior A team from the KIJHL currently located in Kelowna hopefully for the coming season, 2024-2025."

The letter is headed "KIJHL-Kelowna Chiefs relocation letter of support."

Tansem, who owns the team, told Castanet the team is not for sale and any rumours about a sale or relocation are just speculation and pre-mature.

There is nothing signed he said, adding he would bet there is a 99 per cent chance the Chiefs will be playing in Kelowna next year.

Talking to Quesnel and Williams Lake

Businessman Rob McMillan, who tried unsuccessfully to bring a KIJHL franchise to Quesnel three years ago, is behind the possible relocation of a KIJHL franchise to the Cariboo, making overtures to both Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Discussions with Quesnel apparently fell apart when the senior Quesnel Kangaroos asked for $100,000 in shared sponsorship revenue to allow a junior team to share the city's new arena. That prompted McMillan to look at Williams Lake.

Ironically, the prospect of a junior team coming to the Cariboo is enticing enough that both city's have the item on their agenda for meetings tonight.

Representatives of the Kangaroos and KIJHL team reps are expected to address the North Cariboo Joint Planning Committee along with a presentation from recreation manager Richard Gauthier.

In Williams Lake, an item was added to the end of Tuesday's agenda seeking council support discussion the opportunity to add another ice user and to provide a letter indicating the city's desire to work with that group.

The Chiefs close out their regular season this weekend before heading to the playoffs.