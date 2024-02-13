History made for UBCO Heat basketball player in Kelowna

Photo: UBCO Heat

Canada West women's basketball player of the week is UBC Okanagan Heat forward Jaeli Ibbetson.

The honour comes after an outstanding weekend performance as the Heat wrapped up their regular season with a pair of wins over the Manitoba Bisons.

The fourth-year player made UBCO history after recording the first ever triple-double in team history on Saturday, putting up an impressive stat line of 23 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the team's 85-64 win.

She recorded the 11th triple-double in Canada West history and she joins a club of only eight other players to record a triple-double in the conference's 51-year history.

Before making UBCO history Saturday, the hometown talent from Kelowna finished one-assist shy of a triple-double on Friday, powering UBCO to a 95-83 victory.

While her teammate Lauren Foullong made headlines after dropping a record-tying nine three pointers, Ibbetson was not to be overlooked, grabbing 17 points, 21 boards and nine helpers on Friday.

"It marked Ibbetson's second 20-plus rebound game this season and third of her career, as she recorded her conference-leading 12th double-double of the campaign," said the team in a written statement.

With a regular season record of 11-9, UBCO will now prepare for the 2024 CW Women's Basketball Championships, hosted by UFV in Abbotsford, B.C. beginning Feb. 21.