Kelowna athletes and sports leaders recognized at Sports Hero Awards

Photo: Contributed

The 22nd annual Community Sport Hero Awards ceremony was held in Kelowna on Wednesday, recognizing sports leaders and athletes for their outstanding contributions.

The event was held at the Mary Irwin Theatre, where seven athletes and eight sports leaders were recognized for demonstrating innovation, leadership and excellence.

Those awarded included:

Athletes Nash Semeniuk (basketball and volleyball), Natalie Sourisseau (field hockey), Justin Towill (golf), Caroline Livingston (volleyball), Travis Andersen (trampoline), Stefanie Young (soccer) and Tate Garrod (freestyle skiing).

Sports leaders Steve Fenning (biathlon), Lesley Driscoll (ringette), Brad Heinzman (athletics), Stuart Wright (soccer), Jan Martens (curling and fastball), Paul Brain (ultimate), Randy Sauer (speed skating) and Cheryl Browne (KidSport).

Along with the recognition of local heroes, the awards reception took some time to recognize the Okanagan athletes who represented the region at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games and had a send-off for the Zone 2 Athletes heading to the 2024 BC Winter Games in Quesnel.

During the ceremony, Kelowna council members gifted the athletes and coaches with pins to acknowledge their achievements with Team Okanagan.