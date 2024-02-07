UBCO Heat host Pride Night in Kelowna Friday

Photo: UBCO Heat

Pride Night is returning to UBC Okanagan this Friday as the Heat volleyball team welcomes the visiting UFV Cascades for a night of competitive sport, good fun and inclusiveness.

The night will begin at 5 p.m. when the women's teams go and battle it out in head-to-head action and will continue when the men's teams take the court at 7 p.m.

"The event will be an opportunity for the Heat and their fans to celebrate inclusivity both in sport and on the UBCO campus," said the UBCO Heat in a statement.

"The evening will feature a number of free giveaways for fans, a 360-degree photo booth courtesy of Lululemon as well as the opportunity to purchase limited edition Heat pride t-shirts for $20.

Pride t-shirts will be free to those who win them through one of the contests that will be taking place between the second and third sets of both the men's and women's games.

While there will be plenty to cheer about at UBCO itself this Friday night, fans are encouraged to come out and show their support, with tickets priced at $12.