Kelowna U11 Rockets win one of Canada's largest girls' hockey tournaments

Photo: Danny Beaton Kelowna U11 girls' hockey team

The Kelowna U11 girls' hockey team brought home the gold medal at the 12th annual Canadian Tire Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival (WickFest) over the weekend in Surrey.

WickFest is Canada's largest girls' hockey tournament.

The Rockets team battled 16 teams to claim the title in the A division, winning the final game 7-0.

"It's very rare for a Kelowna team to win it. They didn't lose any games in the round-robin, and then they beat Vancouver in the final game," said team manager Danny Beaton.

Beaton says the all-girls team is from the Kelowna Minor Hockey Association - a boys league.

The girls' team plays against boys' teams all season long.

"This was our big tournament where we actually got to play girls. It was probably one of the most amazing experiences they will have in hockey just because a lot of these girls have been playing together since they were six years old," Beaton said.

The head coach is Jason Deleurme, a former captain of the Kelowna Rockets back in 1997.

Beaton says girls' hockey is becoming more popular by the minute.

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) kicked off its inaugural season in January.

"Girls' hockey is just booming," Beaton added.