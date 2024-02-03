KSS takes third place at 2024 Western Canada Basketball Championship

Photo: Brayden Ursel

It wasn't the first place finish Kelowna Senior Secondary wanted, but the Owls managed to take down the St. George's Saints on Saturday night to capture third place in the 49th annual Western Canada Basketball Championship.

The Owls dropped the semi-final Friday night to the Semiahmoo Thunderbirds and it was a tough loss for the home team as they came oh so close to a late game comeback and a finals appearance.

Senior point guard and future University of Alberta basketball player Nash Semeniuk was determined to put on a show for the fans in his last Westerns game of his career and him and his team did just that through their 97-90 win.

"I tried to stay composed because last night was a little jittery I thought. They were a good team, but I wanted to go out there and play my best. I think I did that tonight," said KSS senior point guard Nash Semeniuk.

"As a senior (the win) means basically everything. I did better than last year and that's kind of what I wanted to do, and I just love this tournament. It's good to get third place."

After heading into the final quarter with a 20-point lead on their opponent's, the game appeared to be all but sealed up for the Owls, but a late game surge from the Saints brought them within five and made for a very interesting finish to the contest.

Head coach Harry Parmar was forced to call a timeout to get the team back in order, but it paid off in the end as KSS came back refocused and ready to lockdown the game.

"I give props to the coaches for that. They kept our heads up after the loss and in the change room we had energy right away. We shot the ball well, so we were pretty lucky," said Semeniuk.

The Owls will now turn their focus to finishing out the season and getting prepared for the provincials next month.

"We gotta get better at the little things. Our defence has to get better, our offensive execution has to get better and our time management with the clock has to get better. We still have four weeks, so hopefully we can figure that stuff out," said Parmar.