32nd annual Sweetheart Ringette Tournament takes over Kelowna

The 32nd annual Sweetheart Ringette tournament is taking place in Kelowna this weekend across three days, with 77 teams and over 1,000 players lacing up their skates.

“It’s been very busy. We are hosting games between Winfield and West Kelowna using a lot of volunteer hours and we are doing the best we can to put on a great tournament for all these athletes,” said Sweetheart Tournament Committee Member, Katerina Hay.

Her daughter Annika Hay has been playing Ringette for eight years now and she tells Castanet the tournament has never looked so good.

“I’ve noticed in the more recent years that I’ve been playing that more teams from out of the province have been coming to play, especially this year we have a lot of teams from Alberta coming to play, which is a really nice change, especially for us zone teams because we got more opportunities to play other high level teams, which i think is really awesome,” said Annika.

“I think it’s growing really well and I think it’s getting a lot more attention all over the media and just through word of mouth and I’m really happy about that because when I was younger, at least I thought, that it wasn’t well known or well recognized and I’m really happy it’s growing as much as it is.”

The Sweetheart Tournament’s online 50/50 fundraiser is back again this year and it goes a long way in helping these kids play the sport they love.

“Ringette is a pretty expensive sport and one of the ways Kelowna Ringette likes to keep their registrations as low as possible is to host this tournament weekend and one of the key fundraisers is our 50/50 raffle. Anyone in BC can purchase a ticket, the pot is almost at $5,000, so we’re really excited about that. Someone is going to get a good payout and it’s also going to support next year’s kids,” said Katerina.

Playoff action continues Sunday and you can check it out at any arena across Kelowna except for Prospera Place.