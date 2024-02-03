KSS Owls fall in semi-final action at Western Basketball Championship

After defeating the Holy Trinity Northern Knights in round one action of the 49th annual Western Basketball Championship, KSS found themselves in the semi-finals Friday taking on the Semiahmoo Thunderbirds, with hopes of punching their ticket to the finals.

“The kids were hyped up. The first quarter wasn’t that good, but we found our rhythm and found a way to get through the game. They’re a good team, big, strong and athletic. We had to work hard last night to get through," expressed head coach Harry Parmar Friday afternoon before the big game.

"A couple of guys stepped up. Dom Sedero had a good game, Nash Semeniuk had a great game, Jack Waterhouse had a very good game. And tonight we’re going to have to play better because Semiahmoo is on another level right now, so it’ll be interesting what happens tonight, but it’ll be fun."

Dropping the semi-final last year was a tough loss for point guard Nash Semeniuk in front of his hometown crowd, but the senior athlete who's earned a scholarship to the University of Alberta, was determined to give it his all in game two.

“Yeah, (I’m) very nervous. Last year we made it to the semis and we had to play the no. 1 ranked Vancouver College, and that was a very nervous game. We ended up losing that game and playing for third, but I think this year we do have a chance to make the finals and we’ll see how we do tonight,” said Semeniuk.

“As a Grade 12 on the team this year, it’s very exciting to get out on the court with the community. It’s been my favourite tournament for years and since I was young I’ve always watched and wanting to go out on the court and play. It’s been a good tournament so far too,” said Semeniuk.

Up against a smaller team Friday, the KSS point guard told Castanet it was important for KSS to use their bigger players to help drive play to the net, especially after a difficult first game from beyond the three-point arc.

“I went for 27 points yesterday. I don’t think I shot too well from the 3-point (line), so I think I’ll be trying to improve on that, but I think I ran the team well and I’m just trying to improve on basically everything,” said Semeniuk.

“We’ll try to press up more on them to see what their guards can do, but we have Lincoln Wagner who’s a 6’9 centre on our team, so I think we’ll try to use him more this game.”

KSS and Semiahmoo had a back and fourth contest Friday night with the KSS Owls almost coming back with a late game surge to tie the game.

Unfortunately it was too little, too late for KSS and they'll be playing in the semi-final on Saturday, while Semiahmoo moves onto the finals.

The 49th annual Western Basketball Championship comes to a close Saturday with the three/four game happening at 3:30 p.m. and the finals taking place at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are still available at the door.