Sports  

Top biathlon athletes in B.C. to compete in West Kelowna

Athletes aim for podium

The best biathlon competitors in the province will be in West Kelowna this weekend for the Odlum Brown Biathlon BC Cup at the Telemark Nordic Ski Club.

Athletes and coaches from as far away as Burns Lake in the northwestern Interior and Vancouver Island will take part in one of the largest biathlon events in British Columbia.

The West Kelowna Telemark Nordic Ski Club is home to the Central Okanagan’s only biathlon program, which combines the endurance and power of cross-country skiing with the steadiness and accuracy of marksmanship.

This weekend's race will attract 110 athletes and coaches.

“Telemark is delighted to host so many clubs from across the province,” says Chris Halldorson, Race Team Telemark programs director and head biathlon coach. “With a range of age groups and skill levels, this event is a great opportunity for athletes to test out their racing and shooting skills in a friendly environment.”

Three Race Team Telemark athletes from the Thompson-Okanagan will be heading to the BC Winter Games to compete in biathlon later in February.

Team Telemark Coach Chris Halldorson has been named as coach of the Canadian Biathlon Team for the 2024 IBU World Youth and Junior Championships in Otepää, Estonia in March.

"Spectators are welcome and the event is open to the public. Telemark Nordic Club lodge and trails are open to members and the public during the competition," says Halldorson.

