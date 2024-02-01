Kal Tire Place to host RINK Hockey Academy Classic this weekend

Photo: Rink Hockey Academy

The inaugural RINK Hockey Academy Classic is coming to Vernon's Kal Tire Place this weekend for three days of hockey between some of the best teams across the Canadian Sports School Hockey League and BC Triple A.

Set to host the tournament from Feb. 2 to 4, RINK Hockey Academy will be joined by the Okanagan Hockey Academy, the Northern Capitals of Prince George and the Thompson Okanagan Lakers.

"We wanted to start to build something for some of these local teams here," said Kris Hogg, coach of the U18 female prep team at RINK.

"We have a lot of really good local talent across the Okanagan region for AAA teams. Obviously, having those teams face off against each other and grow the game there for any local girls that want to come out and see what the major AAA level looks like. It's great that way."

Each team will play a total of four games across three days, with the two leagues battling it out against each other for some cross-league competition.

Regularly playing OHA several times across the hockey season, this tournament will now match RINK Hockey Academy up against the Thompson Okanagan Lakers and the Northern Capitals, two teams Hogg says have some serious skill.

"Those teams are highly competitive teams, but for us, we're just trying to get in a tournament in the second half against some strong competition to be able to push the girls and have some inter-league play happen for us as well outside of league play.”

The RINK U18 team has gone undefeated through league play this season, putting up an impressive 18-0 record all while registering more than 130 goals scored.

Blueliner Chloe Primerano currently leads the league in scoring, sporting a jaw-dropping stat line of 62 points (26 goals, 36 assists) in just 17 games played.

All games will be streamed on Flo Hockey TV.