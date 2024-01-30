227184
UBCO Heat teams honour firefighters from across the Central Okanagan

The University of British Columbia Okanagan Heat will be holding a firefighter appreciation night this Friday as the Heat basketball teams host the MacEwan Griffins at the UBCO gymnasium.

The night is an opportunity for the UBCO campus and the larger Central Okanagan community to celebrate the firefighters who helped keep our communities safe from wildfires in the summer and fall of 2023.

The Kelowna Fire Department will have a firetruck on site for tours and will be selling t-shirts and calendars for their own fundraising purposes. Before the men's game has a ceremonial tip off at 7 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to thank the firefighters in attendance.

The Heat women enter this weekend's action on the verge of clinching their third-consecutive berth in the Canada West playoffs. While the men will be fighting to stay in the playoff race as they sit at 4-12 in the conference standings. UBCO will need two wins this weekend against the Griffins to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Heat women's game gets underway at 5 p.m. followed by the men's game at 7 p.m.

221409