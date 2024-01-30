224032
Chloe Primerano breaks high school scoring record with Kelowna's RINK Hockey Academy

New scoring record set

Kelowna RINK Hockey Academy's Chloe Primerano keeps breaking records.

The do-it-all defenceman from North Vancouver posted her 64th point of the season this weekend, breaking a Canadian Sport School Hockey League record.

With the assist on Sunday (Jan. 28) against Delta Hockey Academy, Primerano now takes sole-possession of the record, which previously belonged to forward Dara Greig who potted 63 points back in 2017-18.

This milestone for Primerano has set the single season record for female prep hockey with a total of 64 points in just 19 games played.

This new record for the young blueliner comes just weeks after she set the record for most points scored by a defenceman at the U-18 IIHF World Championship (16).

Primerano and her teammates will now get ready for the RHA Classic, which is slated on their website to be taking place on Feb. 2, 3 and 4.

