Local athletes ready to compete for Team BC at Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

Photo: VR45 Photography Francis Stanley is one of the Okanagan athletes who will be participating in the2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.

A strong contingent from the Okanagan will be part of Team BC at the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Calgary next month.

They include several cross country skiers from Kelowna, West Kelowna and Vernon, snowshoers, bowlers and alpine skiers.

Representing Team BC in cross country skiing are Francis Stanley of West Kelowna, who was named Special Olympics Canada’s 2022 Athlete of the Year. He will be joined by Anabel Stanley as well as Kelowna athletes Jordan Lige, Kelsey Wyse, Shannon Lindquist, Ty Wilkinson and Tracey Melesko.

The snowshoe competitors from the Okanagan are Garrison Frost of Kelowna, Tony Wilkinson of Kelowna and Kassidy Rutledge of West Kelowna.

In 5-pin bowling, the team members are Angela Flannigan, Bob Brimacombe and Travis Block of Oliver, Allen Hahner of West Kelowna and Sascha Bayliss and Ryan Richter of Osoyoos.

Alpine skier Yorke Parkin from Revelstoke will also represent the region.

Several coaches and officials will be travelling to Calgary to support the local athletes.

In total, there are 142 athletes, 50 volunteers and 14 mission staff from more than 31 communities representing Team BC at the games. They will be competing in eight sports: 5-pin bowling, alpine skiing, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing, and speed skating.

“The energy and excitement of this 2024 provincial team is undeniable. It’s been a long-anticipated wait for our athletes to be returning to competition at the national level. I am so proud of the commitment and hard work shown by all of these inspiring athletes, coaches, and volunteers,” said Michelle Cruickshank, Special Olympics Team BC 2024 Chef de Mission. “Through all of the adversity we have faced during and coming out of the pandemic, I know that they will do B.C. proud at National Games. Their competitive spirit and sportsmanship will drive their success and inspire everyone watching.”

Tim Hortons will be bringing back a Special Olympics Donut from February 2 to 4. Proceeds go directly to Special Olympics community programs, supporting more than 41,000 athletes.